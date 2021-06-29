3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said one case was due to close contact, and two have no known exposure.

Two of the cases are in First Nation communities, and one is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One more case was listed as resolved; as of Wednesday, there were 17 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.