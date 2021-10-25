8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said three of the cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside of the region and four have no known exposure.

Five of the new cases are in First Nation communities, two are in district communities, and one is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One more case has been hospitalized, as well.

As of Monday, there were 16 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Also Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The case is in the Rainy River area.

There are currently two active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.