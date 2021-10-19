1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is in Thunder Bay and is the result of close contact.

One more case was listed as resolved.

As of Tuesday, there were two confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Also Tuesday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new COVID-19 case in its district.

The case is in the Rainy River area.

There are currently five active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.