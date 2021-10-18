Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

There are currently 2 active cases in Thunder Bay District Health Unit region

One new COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case was due to close contact and is located in an Indigenous community.

One more case was also listed as resolved.

As of Monday, there were two confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

