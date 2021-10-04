1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.
There are currently 4 active cases of virus in district: health unit
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case was the result of travel outside of the region, and is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.
Two cases were also listed as resolved on Monday.
There are currently four confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.