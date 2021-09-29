2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to five.

Both cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and both are due to travel outside of the region, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

One more case with a variant of concern was also announced. That case is not part of Wednesday's totals, however, as while every positive COVID-19 test is screened for variants, that screening occurs after the case is reported to public health.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced a new case of the virus in its service area on Wednesday.

During a media briefing Wednesday morning, the NWHU said the case is in the Rainy River area.

The NWHU said an increase in cases in recent weeks in the Emo area, can be attributed to children contracting the virus.

"A majority of the cases in the Emo area recently are [in people who are] unvaccinated, mostly because they're not old enough to be eligible," said Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the medical officer of health for the NWHU.

"A number of different groups of individuals," are contributing to the cases in that area, Young-Hoon said, "so it's not one particular event."

Young-Hoon said the NWHU recommends people in the Emo area do not gather in large groups, especially indoors.

"Even though the numbers are low, the incidence rate is still high, and we have been continually getting cases being detected in that area over the past month, at least the past six weeks."

There is also some concern, she said, in people not acting quickly on contact tracing, or positive test results.

"We are worried that there are cases not being found through case and contact management," Young-Hoon said, where some people are choosing not to get tested for COVID-19, or where the NWHU is getting information on positive cases too late, making tracing difficult.

She said it is impossible to determine how many cases are being 'missed'.

There are currently six confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.