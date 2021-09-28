2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said one case is from travel outside the region, while the second remains under investigation.

Both cases are located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One more case was also listed as resolved; as of Tuesday, there were four confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Also Tuesday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) warned of an increased risk of COVID-19 in the Emo area.

The NWHU said "many new cases" of COVID-19 have been seen within a group of people in the Emo area over the past few weeks, and public health officials are concerned the situation may be more widespread than it appears.

The NWHU said people in Emo should avoid larger gatherings, especially indoors, until the risk is lower.

There are currently five confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.

The NWHU announced one new case in the Dyden-Red Lake area on Tuesday, however the case is already considered resolved and is not being included in the active case count.