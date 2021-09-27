3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one case is due to travel outside the region, while the other two are under investigation.

All three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Two cases were also listed as resolved. As of Monday morning, there were three active, confirmed cases in the Thunder Bay region.

New case status

A previously announced case was confirmed Monday to be a variant of concern.

However, that case wasn't part of Monday's totals. While every positive COVID-19 test is screened for a variant, that screening takes place after the case is reported to public health.

According to a table on the health unit's website, every case of COVID-19 announced in the Thunder Bay district since July has either been confirmed or are presumed to be the Delta variant.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit announced three new cases of the virus in its service area on Monday.

All three cases are in the Rainy River district.

There are currently seven confirmed, active cases of the virus in the Northwestern Health Unit region.