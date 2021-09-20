Skip to Main Content
1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Monday.

7 cases listed as resolved

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is in a First Nations community and has no known exposure.

Seven cases were also listed as resolved.

As of Monday morning, there were four active, confirmed cases in the TBDHU region.

Also Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced five new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Two cases are in the Dryden-Red Lake region, while three are in the Rainy River area, the NWHU said.

There are currently 12 active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

