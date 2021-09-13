5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district of northwestern Ontario on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said three of the cases are due to travel outside the region, one is the result of close contact and one remains under investigation.

All five cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, the TBDHU said.

Two more cases are listed as resolved; as of Monday morning, there were 17 confirmed, active cases.

More variants of concern cases

The TBDHU also announced three more cases with variants of concern.

Those aren't part of Monday's total, however, as while every positive COVID-19 test is screened for variants, that screening doesn't take place until after the case has been reported to public health.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area Monday., all in the Rainy River area.

There are 12 active cases in the NWHU district.