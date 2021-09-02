2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said both cases are in Indigenous communities and are the result of close contact.

The TBDHU said one case has been resolved, and there are currently 11 confirmed cases of the virus in its service area.

One more person has also been hospitalized due to the virus, the TBHDU said.

In addition, the TBDHU said one more case with a variant of concern has been identified.

That case is not among the two confirmed Thursday, however, as while all positive COVID-19 cases are screened for variants, the screening takes place after the case has been reported to public health.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Thursday.

The case is in the Kenora area.

There are currently five active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU district.