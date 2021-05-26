2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

The number of active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district has again reached double digits.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced two new cases of the virus in its service area on Wednesday.

Both cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and both are due to travel outside of the region.

The TBDHU said there are currently 10 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the district.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also confirmed two new cases of the virus in its service area on Wednesday.

Both cases are in the Rainy River area.

There are currently five active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.