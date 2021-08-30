6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases are due to travel outside of the region; one is from close contact, and three have no known exposure.

All six cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

There are currently 10 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Monday.

The case is in the Kenora area.

There are currently six active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.