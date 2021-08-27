Skip to Main Content
1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

Currently 4 active cases in district, health unit says

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category is under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Two cases were also listed as resolved on Friday; there are currently four active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

