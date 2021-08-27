1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday
Currently 4 active cases in district, health unit says
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.
The case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category is under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.
Two cases were also listed as resolved on Friday; there are currently four active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.