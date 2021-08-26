Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

There are currently 5 active cases in the region

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case was due to close contact and is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Three cases were also listed as being resolved.

There are currently five confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

