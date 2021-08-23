1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The new case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. The transmission category remains under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

As of Monday, there were six active, confirmed cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district region.

One person is hospitalized as an active COVID-19 case.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), announced one new case of the virus in its service area on Monday.

The case is in the Rainy River area.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.