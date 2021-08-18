3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases are due to close contact, and one is from travel outside of the region.

All three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

There are currently five active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said it had no new COVID-19 cases to report on Wednesday.

There are currently seven active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.