1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.
Case the result of travel outside the region, health unit says
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas and is the result of travel outside of the region.
There are currently two active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.