1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The case is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and the transmission category has yet to be determined, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

There are currently six active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU service area.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Thursday.

All three are in the Kenora area.

There are currently four confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.