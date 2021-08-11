2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) in northwestern Ontario said one of the cases is due to travel outside of the region, while the other remains under investigation.

Both cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Two cases were also listed as resolved on Wednesday.

There are currently five active, confirmed cases in the TBDHU region.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said it had no new positive COVID-19 cases to report in its service area on Wednesday.

There are currently two active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU district.