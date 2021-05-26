1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in NWHU region on Tuesday

The COVID-19 situation in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBHDU) region is "looking pretty good," the medical officer of health said Tuesday.

Dr. Janet DeMille said there are "very few numbers of cases and very low numbers of active cases" in the region currently; the TBDHU announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday, which was the result of travel outside of the region.

As of Tuesday morning, there were five active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

"Overall ... we've seen, I think now, about eight cases of the Delta variant in total," DeMille said on CBC's Superior Morning. "And the two that we received the results on [Monday] were both the Delta variant."

"But a number of our cases are individuals who have come into our area or have returned to this area, from other jurisdictions, including international," she said, adding that it wouldn't be surprising to see more cases of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, in the region, given what's happening in other jurisdictions.

DeMille said "we're constantly learning more" about the Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccines.

Border opening 'a bit mixed'

"I think it is important to note, though, that the vaccine protects people from getting infected in the first place," she said. "So there's a very significant drop in the number of infections in people who are vaccinated."

As of August 7, 70.6 per cent of TBDHU-region residents aged 18 and over have received two vaccine doses; 80.7 per cent of the same demographic has received one dose.

As for Monday's reopening of the Canadian border to American tourists, DeMille said "it feels a bit mixed."

"We do want to minimize the disruptions to our society that this pandemic has caused," she said. "And we want to do that safely."

Visitors from the U.S. need to be fully vaccinated and are required to get a COVID-19 test, prior to their entry into Canada, DeMille said.

She said she believed the safety measures in place are good ones, and visitors from the U.S. will be supporting the economy.

But DeMille remains concerned that some visitors could bring more cases of the virus to the region.