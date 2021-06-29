1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.
Currently 3 active cases in Thunder Bay District Health Unit service area
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case has no known exposure. It's located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.
There are currently three active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.