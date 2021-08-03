2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Tuesday.

Both cases are due to travel outside the region and are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Two cases were also listed as resolved.

There are three confirmed, active cases in the entire district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday.

The case is in the Kenora area; it's the only currently-active case of the virus in the NWHU region.

The NWHU also announced a new report of a case in the Rainy River district.

That case, however, is an older one, which NWHU was only recently notified of. The Rainy River case has already been resolved and is not included in the NWHU's active case count.