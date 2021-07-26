3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district
Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.
All 3 cases due to travel outside of northwestern Ontario: health unit
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and are the result of travel outside of northwestern Ontario.
There are currently four confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region; a new case was also confirmed on Friday, July 23.