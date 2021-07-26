Skip to Main Content
3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

All 3 cases due to travel outside of northwestern Ontario: health unit

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and are the result of travel outside of northwestern Ontario.

There are currently four confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region; a new case was also confirmed on Friday, July 23.

