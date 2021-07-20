No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district Tuesday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) had no new cases of COVID-19 to report on Tuesday.

It's been nearly two weeks since a new case of the virus was confirmed in the district; the TBDHU last announced a new case of COVID-19 on July 7.

There are currently 0 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Also Tuesday, the Northwestern Health Unit NWHU) announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Both cases are in the Rainy River district.

As of Tuesday, there were three active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.