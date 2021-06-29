Skip to Main Content
0 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

There are currently 0 active cases of the virus in the district

There were no confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district as of Monday morning. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

One more case was listed as resolved; as of Monday, there were zero, confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

There hasn't been a new case of COVID-19 confirmed in the district since July 7.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also announced it had no new COVID-19 cases in its service area Monday.

There is currently one active, confirmed case of the virus in the NWHU district. That case is in the Kenora area.

