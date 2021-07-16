Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·New

No new cases COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Friday

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Friday, with the last new one confirmed July 7.

CBC News ·
The Thunder Bay district had no new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

It has been more than a week since a new case was announced in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) service area.

There have been no new daily cases since July 7, when one was confirmed.

There is currently one confirmed, active case in the TBDHU region.

