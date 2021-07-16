No new cases COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Friday
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Friday, with the last new one confirmed July 7.
It has been more than a week since a new case was announced in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) service area.
There is currently one confirmed, active case in the TBDHU region.