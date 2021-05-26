It's been more than a week since a new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district.

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) service area on Thursday.

The last time a positive case was reported was July 7.

The TBDHU said as of Thursday morning, there was one active, confirmed case of the virus in the district.

TBDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille said on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on Thursday that she feels "okay" about the district moving into step three of re-opening, which comes into effect on Friday and will see COVID-19 restrictions further relaxed.

"We've gone through, obviously, a number of steps up until now," DeMille said. "I think it is appropriate to open things up a little bit more, and give people more opportunities."

DeMille said she hopes people will continue to follow any measures in place to prevent the further spread of the virus as things open back up.

DeMille also said the past week was the district's busiest so far in terms of vaccine administration, with more than 16,000 doses given out.

"It continues to be busy right now," she said. "We're still doing a lot of second doses."

However, DeMille said she doesn't believe mask mandates should be lifted yet, especially given concerns that case numbers may rise when school resumes in September.

"I think we need to make any decisions about ongoing public health measures not only with respect to our current situation … but also looking forward," she said. "I would be … a bit leery to relax some of the mask mandates for indoor settings in particular, because we know that masks work."

She added, "with the presence or the circulation of the Delta variant, and what we're seeing in other jurisdictions, I think it would be a risky move potentially, especially as we start to move toward the fall."

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also had no new COVID-19 cases to announce on Thursday.

There are currently no active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

