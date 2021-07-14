No new cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday
The Thunder Bay district has now gone a week without a new, confirmed case of COVID-19.
No new cases confirmed by health unit in a week; currently one active, confirmed case in district
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) had no new cases of the virus to report in its service area on Wednesday; the last confirmed case of the virus in the district was on July 7.
One more case was listed as resolved on Wednesday.
There is currently one confirmed, active case of the virus in the TBDHU district.