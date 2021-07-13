No new COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Tuesday.

The district has not seen a new case of the virus since July 7.

There are currently two active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also had no new COVID-19 cases to report on Tuesday.

There are currently no confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.