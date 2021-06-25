1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.
10 active cases in district as of Friday morning
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category has yet to be determined.
One case was also listed as resolved; as of Friday morning, there were 10 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.