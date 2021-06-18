No new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Friday

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) listed one more case as resolved.

There are currently 29 active, confirmed cases in the TBDHU region.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

The case is located in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Friday, there were eight active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.