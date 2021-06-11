4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all four of the cases are due to close contact. One of them is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and the other three are in Indigenous communities.

Eight cases were also listed as resolved; as of Friday morning, there were 47 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Three more cases with variants of concern were also announced on Friday. Those aren't among the new cases reported Friday, however, as while every positive COVID-19 case is screened for a variant, that screening happens after the case is reported to public health.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed two new cases in its service area on Friday.

One case is in the Kenora area, and one is in the Red Lake area.

As of Friday morning, there were five confirmed, active case of the virus in the NWHU region.