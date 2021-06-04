21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay, Ont., district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 13 of the cases are in Indigenous communities, seven are in district communities, and one is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Sixteen of Friday's cases are due to close contact, four are pending and one has no known exposure.

Seven cases were also listed as resolved; as of Friday morning, there were 75 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU also announced 16 more cases with variants of concern. Those cases aren't among those reported Friday, however, as while every positive COVID-19 test is screened for a variant, the screening happens after the case is reported to public health.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

The case is in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Friday morning, there were three confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.