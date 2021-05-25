Thunder Bay sees 4 new COVID-19 cases over last 3 days

A total of four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district over the last three days.

The four cases announced Tuesday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is the combined total of new cases for May 23, 24, and 25 (the TBDHU did not provide new cases numbers on Sunday and Monday, due to the May long weekend).

All four of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and their transmission categories break down as follows:

1 was due to travel outside the region.

1 is from close contact.

1 case has no known exposure.

And one case remains under investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 24 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU also confirmed five more cases with a variant of concern.

They are not among the cases reported Tuesday, because they were submitted for variant screening after they were determined to be positive COVID-19 cases.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced three new cases in its service area on Tuesday.

All three cases are in the Kenora area.

As of Tuesday, there were 19 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.