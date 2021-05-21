1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and the transmission category has not yet been determined.

Four cases were also listed as resolved on Friday.

There were 28 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU district as of Friday morning.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced two new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

One case is in the Atikokan area, and one is in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Friday morning, there were 26 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.

Also Friday, Wauzhushk Onigum Nation announced a COVID-19 outbreak in the community is over.

The outbreak in the community, which is located near Kenora, began in late April.

A Facebook post shared by the Wauzhushk Onigum Nation page on Friday showed the outbreak involved 29 positive COVID-19 cases, all of which had been cleared.

As of May 20, there were no active COVID-19 cases in the community, the post stated, and 298 community members had been vaccinated.