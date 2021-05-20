7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

Six of the cases are due to close contact, while one has no known exposure, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Three of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, three are in district communities, and one is in an Indigenous community.

As of Thursday morning, there were 31 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Dr. Janet DeMille, TBDHU medical officer of health, said "most, if not all of our cases recently have been a variant of concern."

That, DeMille said in a Thursday interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, is not surprising.

"It's the variants of concern that are the ones that are largely circulating in the province," DeMille said, adding non-variants are showing "minimal spread."

"That remains a significant sort of concern of mine, in especially in vulnerable areas, that we could still have an outbreak or a large cluster of cases because it's a variant and it will spread," she said.

"If it's in a workplace, for example, you could see spread to the workers' families and wherever those family members might go, if they have essential work or if it's [a] child going to daycare," DeMille said. "You could see further spread in those settings, so I think we need to continue to hold the line and keep practicing those public health measures."

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also announced seven new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Thursday.

Four of the cases are in the Kenora area, two are in the Sioux Lookout area, and one is in the Dryden area.

There are 27 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.