1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The case has no known exposure, and is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Two cases were also listed as resolved.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 24 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced two new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.

Both cases are in the Sioux Lookout area.

There are currently 25 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.