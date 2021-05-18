1 new COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is related to travel outside the region, and is located in a district community.

Two cases are listed as resolved; as of Tuesday, there were 25 known, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU also reported one new death related to the virus on Tuesday. There have been 62 COVID-related deaths in the district since the pandemic began.

One more case with a variant of concern was also identified.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases in its region on Tuesday.

Two of the cases are in the Dryden area, and four are in the Sioux Lookout area.

There are currently 30 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.