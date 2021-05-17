3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases are due to close contact, and one has no known exposure.

Two of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

Six cases are listed as resolved; as of Monday morning there were 29 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Monday's case numbers include new cases confirmed Sunday, as the TBDHU no longer provides COVID-19 case numbers on Sundays.

The TBDHU also said five more cases with variants of concern have been identified.

Those cases are not among those reported on Monday, however; while all positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, that screening happens after the case is reported to public health.

The variants announced Monday were detected in positive COVID-19 cases that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case is located in the Sioux Lookout area.

There are currently 30 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.