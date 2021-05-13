6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The new cases include three that are due to close contact and two with no known exposure, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

One case remains under investigation.

Five of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and one is in an Indigenous community.

One more case was listed as resolved. As of Thursday, there were 36 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district, the TBDHU said.

Dr. Janet DeMille, TBDHU medical officer of health, said Thursday that recent lower case counts in the district — the TBDHU reported zero new cases on Tuesday — are making her "increasingly optimistic."

"All of this is really going in the right direction," DeMille said on CBC Superior Morning. "And it just has me increasingly confident that ... we've avoided something more significant happening to us here in the spring."

However, DeMille cautioned that the Thunder Bay district is not yet out of the woods.

"I still have a lot of concerns," she said. "But in terms of that sort of broader community spread, I think whatever we're doing, we just have to keep doing."

DeMille said what happens in the GTA can have a delayed impact on COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district.

"Over a year ago, when we first saw COVID in the province, of course, it happened in the Toronto area first," she said. "And then we were impacted several weeks later."

That held true in the second wave, as well. However, DeMille said at this time, it doesn't appear that Thunder Bay is necessarily going to follow what happens in Toronto.

"I think maybe we've largely avoided that here at this time," she said. "And we're getting into the spring and summer season."

"There's a lot of things that are going to be working against this virus," DeMille said. "Not only that, our high immunization rates right now are going to protect us as a community."

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases in its service area.

Four of the cases are in the Sioux Lookout area, while the Dryden and Kenora areas have one new case each.

As of Thursday, there were 49 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.

The NWHU also announced a workplace outbreak in Dryden on Wednesday.

The outbreak is at Dryden's KFC restaurant, but the NWHU said there appears to be no risk to customers.

The business is adhering to all outbreak control measures as instructed by the NWHU, and contact management is underway.