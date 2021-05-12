8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said seven of the cases were due to close contact, while one has no known exposure.

One of the cases is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while seven are in district communities, the TBDHU said.

Six cases were also listed as resolved; as of Wednesday morning, there were 31 known, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced five new cases in its service area on Wednesday.

Three of the cases are in the Dryden area, and two are in the Sioux Lookout area.

There were 47 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region as of Wednesday morning.