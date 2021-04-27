6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said four of the cases are due to close contact, and two are from travel outside of the region.

All six cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Nine cases are listed as resolved; as of Tuesday morning, there were 66 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the district.

The TBDHU also announced the identification of one more case with a variant of concern.

The case isn't among those announced Tuesday. All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

Therefore, the new variant is a case that the TBDHU reported prior to Tuesday.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Six of the cases are in the Emo area, four are in the Fort Frances are, and the Dryden and Kenora areas have one new case each.

There are currently 70 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.