10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said five of the cases were due to close contact, three have no known exposure, and two were the result of travel outside of northwestern Ontario.

All 10 of Monday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Eight cases were listed as resolved; there are currently 69 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district.

The numbers reflect new COVID cases over a two day period, as the TBDHU no longer updates its case count on Sunday.

The TBDHU also announced variants of concern have been detected in 11 positive COVID-19 cases that were previously reported by the health unit.

All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, however the screening takes place after a case is reported to public health.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The NWHU confirmed one new case each in the Dryden, Emo, Kenora, and Rainy River areas.

There are currently 71 active cases in the NWHU service area.