8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Eight new COVID-19 cases, and one more death, were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The additional death, announced by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), brings the total to 59.

Of Monday's new cases, two were due to household contact, two the result of other close contact, and four had no known exposure.

Six of Monday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while two were in Indigenous communities.

The data released on Monday includes new cases confirmed on Sunday, as the TBDHU is not announcing new cases on Sunday.

Fourteen cases were listed as resolved; as of Monday morning, there were 49 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Monday.

Five of the cases are in the Emo area, two are in the Sioux Lookout area, and one is in the Kenora area.

There are currently 45 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NWHU region.