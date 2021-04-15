4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all four cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

One case is due to household contact, two are the result of other close contact, and one remains under investigation.

Fifteen cases were also listed as resolved.

As of Thursday morning, the TBDHU said there are 61 active, confirmed cases in the district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the Emo area, two are in the Sioux Lookout area, and one is in the Dryden area, the NWHU said.

There are currently 50 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.