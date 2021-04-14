Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said one case is due to household contact, one is the result of other close contact, one is from travel outside of the region, and one has no known exposure.

Three of Wednesday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

Nineteen cases were also listed as being resolved; as of Wednesday morning, there are 72 confirmed, active cases in the district, the TBDHU said.