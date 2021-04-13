Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases are due to travel outside of the region, three from close contact, and two have no known exposure. The transmission category of the two remaining cases remains under investigation.

One new death associated with the virus was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to date to 56.

Eight of Tuesday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

The TBDHU also said 12 cases have resolved. There are currently 87 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area.

The TBDHU also confirmed two variants of concern in the city. The two variants aren't part of Tuesday's nine announced cases, however, as all positive COVID-19 cases are tested to determine if they're variants after the positive result is reported to public health.

Therefore, the two variants announced Tuesday are from a previous COVID-19 update, but no specifics were provided.