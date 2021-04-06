1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.
149 active cases in district as of Tuesday morning
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.
The method of transmission of the new case — which is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas — remains under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.
Fifteen more cases were listed as resolved on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 149 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in the region, the TBDHU said.