1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

149 active cases in district as of Tuesday morning

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The method of transmission of the new case — which is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas — remains under investigation, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Fifteen more cases were listed as resolved on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 149 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in the region, the TBDHU said.

