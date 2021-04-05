9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death, confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Nine new cases of COVID-19 and one more death associated with the virus were reported in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Heath Unit (TBDHU) said two of Monday's cases were due to household contact, three were from other close contact, and one had no know exposure.

Three of the cases were still under investigation.

Eight of Monday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and one was in an Indigenous community.

Including the new death reported on Monday, 54 people have died after contracting the virus, the TBDHU said.

Twenty-eight cases were also listed as resolved; there were 163 active, confirmed cases in the region as of Monday morning, the TBDHU said.

The health unit also reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

Fifteen of Saturday's cases were due to household contact, six were the result of other close contact, and three had no known exposure. Two of Saturday's cases were listed as pending.

COVID-19 case numbers for Friday and Sunday weren't provided by the TBDHU.

On Sunday, however, the TBDHU announced a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the 1 East area of St. Joseph's Hospital.

The TBDHU said two individuals associated with the hospital have tested positive for the virus, and investigation has revealed the transmission of the virus had occurred at the facility.

The TBDHU has also declared the COVID-19 outbreaks at the Walford and on the fifth floor of Hogarth Riverview Manor as over.

New cases in NWHU region

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in its service area over the weekend.

Since Friday, nine new cases of the virus were confirmed in the Kenora area.

Five cases were also confirmed in the Dryden area, and six in the Sioux Lookout area, over the same time period.

No further information was provided, but the NWHU said it was following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.

The NWHU said it has found more cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK in the Kenora and Dryden areas.

One of the variant cases is related to a recent school case in Kenora, the NWHU said, adding that there is no indication the variant cases from the Kenora and Dryden areas are related.

Rather, the variants are likely spreading within each area "across a wide range of age groups," the NWHU said. It's likely people who do know that they have COVID-19 are spreading the virus, the NWHU said.

Anyone with even one symptom of COVID-19 is urged to isolate and get tested, and remain isolated until a test result is available.